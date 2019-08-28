Let’s get one thing straight: there are no bad lighthouses. Maine’s squattest beacon is still an engineering marvel, its loneliest still a reservoir of history, its drabbest still a pretty good postcard. Oh, and every one saves lives. Since 1791, when Portland Head Light became the first lighthouse completed in the new United States of America, our coastal sentinels have been synonymous with Maine’s landscape and its character, monuments to ruggedness, ingenuity, and respect for the natural world.

That being said, we have some faves.

Inspired in part by this month’s 10th annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day (Sept. 14), when dozens of towers and keeper’s houses around the state open their doors for guided and unguided tours, we set out to rank every one of the state’s lighthouses, in the spirit of clambake banter and in the name of fun.

A few words on our methodology: While some are lovely, our list doesn’t include freshwater beacons or towers resembling lighthouses that have never served as navigational aids. Our naming conventions match the U.S. Coast Guard’s Atlantic Coast Light List. Our criteria included scenic character, accessibility, architectural originality, and the entertainment value of historical trivia. Our decisions were made over drinks on a perfect summer day on Maine’s midcoast, and if you don’t like them, you can feel free to visit the Down East Facebook page and (ahem) light into us.