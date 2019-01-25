Marilyn Robertson refashions old sweaters into mittens, skirts, and more.

By Caitlin Gilmet

Portrait by Mark Fleming

Clothing designer Marilyn Robertson’s mom was an accidental pioneer of the green movement. “She was an Italian immigrant who remembered the Great Depression, so she was recycling way before it was cool,” Robertson remembers. “I had six siblings, and she taught us all how to knit and sew. We weren’t quite repurposing the curtains like they did in The Sound of Music, but we learned how to make things last. Mom would be very in right now.”

Mom’s pragmatic nature is at the heart of Robertson’s company, Jack & Mary Designs (named for her parents), which makes headbands, hats, Christmas stockings, and other accessories from old wool sweaters. The pieces are sold in about 275 stores nationwide.

The company’s most popular products, however, are the custom-made Memory Mittens — the customer provides a favorite, well-worn sweater, and Robertson and her team of sewers give it a new life as fleece-lined mittens. “I just worked with a sweater that had been a grandfather’s favorite before he died,” Roberston says. “He clearly loved it so much — it was nearly threadbare.”

Making the Memory Mittens can be an intimate experience. “A lot of times, I call [the customer] to get the rest of the story,” she says. “In a recent case, an aunt had passed, and we did eight pairs of mittens for the whole family from her sweaters. They told me all about her.”

Robertson sends a handwritten note with every set of Memory Mittens as a way to honor the relationship she developed with the customer. “People sometimes send me photos of their family wearing their mittens,” she says. “My favorite right now are the Maine brides with winter weddings. They’ll do mittens in their wedding colors and give them as gifts to their bridesmaids. And they’re the cutest thing you’ve ever seen on the flower girls.”