Woodsy Wallpaper and Old Paneling Add Drama to This Denmark Bath

By Sarah Stebbins

From the Fall 2023 issue of Maine Homes by Down East

When reimagining this Denmark bath, designer Hannah Guilford’s client told her, “Do something I wouldn’t do myself.” Elsewhere in the house, “everything is neutral or classic farmhouse colors,” says Hannah, co-owner, with her husband, Cody, of Fryeburg’s Heart & Hammer Homes. “Here, she wanted to be creative.” Hannah selected bold, gardeny MINDTHEGAP wallpaper for the former powder room that bridges two buildings: the property’s original 19th-century farmhouse and a timber-frame structure from the same era, hauled from across the street by draft horses around 1920. Rustic wainscoting from dismantled horse stalls in the owner’s barn injects visual tension and hints at the equine backstory, while a wall-mounted utility sink freed up space for a shower. Rendered in simple subway and penny-round tile, it picks up the room’s other bright spots — including schoolhouse-style sconces that suit the antique home and its owner, a teacher — while “allowing the wallpaper to be the star of the show,” Hannah says.