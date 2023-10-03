8 Pretty, Earth-Friendly Products for Your Maine Home

When it comes to banishing toxins and plastic waste, these stylish products sweep the competition.

organic-broomcorn scrub and counter brushes by Yarmouth’s Robert Scheckler
Photo by Tara Rice
By Sarah Storms
From the Fall 2023 issue of Maine Homes by Down East
organic-cotton shopping bag by Allysun West

1. Madder-root dye gives Portlander Allysun West’s organic-cotton shopping bag its rosy look. $20.

organic-broomcorn scrub and counter brushes by Robert Scheckler
Photo by Tara Rice

2. Level up cleanup with artful, organic-broomcorn scrub and counter brushes by Yarmouth’s Robert Scheckler. $7–$35.

Bitters Co. recycled-glass spice jars
Photo by Tara Rice

3. Store bulk spices in Bitters Co. recycled-glass jars — and ditch the zillions of plastic containers. $14 each.

wooden bowl by Peter Asselyn
Photo by Tara Rice

4. Crafted from centuries-old sugar maples downed in a windstorm, these artful bowls by Durham’s Peter Asselyn are a beautiful ode to upcycling. $80 each.

reusable organic-cotton bowl covers by Anne Riggs

5. Swap Saran for reusable organic-cotton bowl covers by Portland’s Anne Riggs. $33 for 3.

sculptural concrete candles by Laura Simonds and Chris Hathaway

6. Dixmont’s Laura Simonds and Chris Hathaway make their sculptural concrete candles with wax derived from coconut and apricot oils, not petroleum-based paraffin. $6–$31.

olive green linen table cloth by Katrina Kelley
Photo by Tara Rice

7. Newcastle seamstress Katrina Kelley’s linen tablecloth, made from sustainably grown flax, delivers a dreamy, subtly rumpled look. $142.

linen block-printed pillow cover by Lisa Barron
Photo by Tara Rice

8. Freeport stitcher Lisa Barron’s linen block-printed pillow cover, colored with non-toxic dye, will be a perennial favorite. 18′ square, $56.

Down East magazine, October 2023

Get all of our latest stories delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Subscribe to Down East magazine.