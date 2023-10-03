8 Pretty, Earth-Friendly Products for Your Maine Home

By Sarah Storms
From the Fall 2023 issue of Maine Homes by Down East
1. Madder-root dye gives Portlander Allysun West’s organic-cotton shopping bag its rosy look. $20.
2. Level up cleanup with artful, organic-broomcorn scrub and counter brushes by Yarmouth’s Robert Scheckler. $7–$35.
3. Store bulk spices in Bitters Co. recycled-glass jars — and ditch the zillions of plastic containers. $14 each.
4. Crafted from centuries-old sugar maples downed in a windstorm, these artful bowls by Durham’s Peter Asselyn are a beautiful ode to upcycling. $80 each.
5. Swap Saran for reusable organic-cotton bowl covers by Portland’s Anne Riggs. $33 for 3.
6. Dixmont’s Laura Simonds and Chris Hathaway make their sculptural concrete candles with wax derived from coconut and apricot oils, not petroleum-based paraffin. $6–$31.
7. Newcastle seamstress Katrina Kelley’s linen tablecloth, made from sustainably grown flax, delivers a dreamy, subtly rumpled look. $142.
8. Freeport stitcher Lisa Barron’s linen block-printed pillow cover, colored with non-toxic dye, will be a perennial favorite. 18′ square, $56.