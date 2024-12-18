20 Years of Reinventing Biddeford’s Historic Pepperell Mill Complex

By Charlie Pike

From our December 2024 issue

In 1831, Boston developer Samuel Batchelder stood on a bluff overlooking the Saco River’s roaring falls, in what is now Biddeford, and envisioned a sea of textile mills in the surrounding pastures. That year, he built the York Manufacturing Company mill on the river’s Saco Island, followed by the Laconia Mills and Pepperell Manufacturing Company mill on the western riverbank in 1844 and 1848 respectively. Boardinghouses were erected for the throngs of young women who worked 12-hour days turning raw cotton into fabric, and residences sprang up in town to accommodate job-seeking immigrants from Canada and Europe. By the time Biddeford became a city, in 1855, the mill complex employed about 3,500 workers and produced more than 25 million yards of fabric a year. “If people who decided to go to the goldfields in California in 1848 had stayed home and invested in Pepperell, they would have made their fortune,” Biddeford Mills Museum curator Dorothy Mathes says.

By the early 1900s, nearly 10,000 millworkers were turning out $6.2 million worth of fabric yardage, as well as sheets, blankets, and towels, every year. But most of the plants were shuttered in the ’50s, when their various owners moved operations to the South, where manufacturing was cheaper. Then, 20 years ago, yet another developer, Doug Sanford, saw potential on the riverbank. His initial purchase of four buildings, and eventually the entire 17-acre Pepperell Mill property, revitalized the complex, which today is home to 154 apartments, plus breweries, restaurants, artists’ studios, shops, and, fittingly, a sewing workroom.