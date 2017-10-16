Gifts, Maine-Made Goods, Uncategorized, zeta 10.16.17

Good Things From Maine

belted cow company

Belted Cow Company

Accessories for every lifestyle

We offer more than 100 exclusive ribbon designs in our signature belt line. Our handcrafted 100% leather accessories are made to last. We also create flip-flops, totes, dog collars and leashes, and more. All our designs are artist commissioned or created by our talented staff. Shop our retail store.

247 Portland St., Yarmouth

207-846-3364

beltedcow.com

The Buoy Guy

The Buoy Guy

Cool things made in Maine with real buoys

Decorative Welcome Buoys and Buoy Bats come personalized or plain. Make it special, have us personalize it for you! Many fun, colorful designs to choose from. The Original Buoy Bat is patented and easy to use because it’s light and has a giant sweet spot. Face-friendly ball doesn’t hurt and won’t break windows!

119 Wild Rose Ln., South Berwick

207-704-0260

thebuoyguy.com

Fiore

Fiore Artisan Olive Oils and Vinegars

Oils and vinegars to your door

The mission of FIORE is to provide the freshest, highest quality, authentic, hard-to-find extra virgin olive oils, specialty oils, and aged balsamic vinegars with excellent personal service in a pleasant educational atmosphere. We ship to you every day, worldwide!

Bar Harbor, Rockland, Brunswick, Freeport

207-801-2580

fioreoliveoils.com

Janell Bags

Janell Bags

Beautiful, colorful, quality handbags

Here at Janell Bags my goal has been to bring you beautiful, luxurious bags that are practical, classy and yet classic. The bags are lightweight, with comfortable, shoulder length handles and lots of pockets. The leather we use is tanned in Maine and my husband and I design and sew these bags in Newport, Maine.

Newport

717-468-8595

janellbags.com

Sea Bags

Sea Bags

The Original Recycled Sail Bag

Sea Bags are born as sails and handcrafted into nautically inspired bags on the waterfront in Portland, Maine. From custom-designed totes to our signature Navy Anchor Tote, every Sea Bag is one-of-a-kind and made from recycled sails.

25 Custom House Wharf, Portland

800-210-4244

seabags.com

Down East Magazine

We're the Magazine of Maine.

You may also like