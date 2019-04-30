How’s this for history? Maine’s homegrown department store celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. After founder R.H. Reny opened his first store on Damariscotta’s Main Street, on October 6, 1949, he famously drummed up business by driving up and down the Pemaquid Peninsula, selling house-to-house out of the back of his car (and befriending future customers). The store caught on, and today, Renys has expanded to 17 Maine locations, including a former bowling alley across the street from the original (known as Renys Underground, as it initially operated only at the basement level). Each store maintains the simple charm of the original, offering everything from Carhartts to groceries to fishing rods to Marshmallow Fluff. ► Visit the original Renys at 116 Main St., Damariscotta. 207-563-5757. To find the others, use the store locator at renys.com.

SELFIE

Visit the original Damariscotta location and find the still-in-use, 70-year-old wooden display rack built by the late R.H. Reny himself for the store’s opening. It has a plaque on the side bearing the founder’s customer-service motto, “We still offer a lot of ourselves.”