Three mornings a week, from June through October, dozens of volunteers huddle up at Acadia National Park headquarters on Mount Desert Island to lend a hand with trail and road maintenance, cleanups, vegetation control, and more. The Friends of Acadia’s drop-in park stewardship program is an ideal outing for national park super fans and a fine way to keep active while seeing one of Maine’s crown jewels in a new way. Scavenger hunters will join a volunteer crew one morning this summer. From kids to older folks to rugged Paul Bunyan types, stewardship coordinator Dana Petersen says, there are plenty of ways for folks of all ages and abilities to pitch in. ► Tues., Thurs., and Sat. mornings, 8:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Meet at park headquarters, 567 Eagle Lake Rd., Bar Harbor. 207-288-3934. friendsofacadia.org

SELFIE

Staff will set you up with equipment and transport you to your (probably beautiful) volunteer site. See the website for details on what to bring, and snap that selfie out in the field.