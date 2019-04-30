The gordian five-way intersection known as Woodfords Corner is at last out from under the $5 million redevelopment project that saw rejiggered traffic lanes, widened sidewalks, and a new little plaza beneath the landmark clock tower, repaired and relit in 2016 by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. At the heart of the plaza is Luminous Arbor, a tangled, tree-like light fixture designed by Portland artist Aaron T. Stephan. The public sculpture caused a bit of a stir last year when some balked at the $25,000 price tag, but the surrealist streetlamp is a neat anchor to an increasingly vibrant neighborhood that includes one of our favorite cocktail stops, just kitty-corner at Woodford Food & Beverage. ► Corner of Forest Ave. and Woodford St., Portland.

SELFIE

Pose with Luminous Arbor after dark, when the sculpture is all lit up.