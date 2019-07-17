Gift from the Sea

For 20 years, Sea Bags has recycled sails to make one-of-a-kind totes and accessories, preserving sailors’ memories and keeping material out of landfills. As the company’s reach grows, its positive impact is adding up.

145 team members Sea Bags employs

55% of Sea Bags’ spending — on products, services, and real estate — stayed in Maine in 2018

700+ tons of sailcloth kept out of landfills since Sea Bags was founded on Portland’s working waterfront in 1999

133,641 Sea Bags totes and accessories made from recycled sailcloth in 2018, up from 45 bags in the company’s first year

25 Sea Bags retail shops in 11 states, stretching from Vero Beach, Florida, to Bar Harbor, Maine

7,864 sails were traded to become Sea Bags in 2018. For each usable sail, Sea Bags offers a product in trade or makes a donation to SailMaine, a Portland-based community sailing program

80+ kids learned to sail thanks to SailMaine scholarships funded by Sea Bags

100% of all Sea Bags are made from recycled sails