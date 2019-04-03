Food for Thought

A Biddeford bookshop specializes in rare orders.

By Joel Crabtree

Don and Samantha Lindgren moved from New York to Maine 15 years ago. Over a pizza lunch in the Old Port, Don, a rare-books dealer, and Samantha, a pastry chef, hashed out a business plan on a napkin, and soon they had a bookshop, Rabelais, devoted to food, drink, and cooking. Last year, the Lindgrens announced a shift away from new titles, focusing instead on rare materials — they’ve built up quite an archive over the years, and antiquarian items can fetch a pretty price. “But often the most exciting and satisfying book is not that expensive,” Don says. “Rather, it’s something that just has a really great story.” North Dam Mill, 2 Main St., Biddeford. 207-602-6246.



1 Lump of ambergris to flavor whipped cream in Amelia Simmons’s American Cookery. Ambergris comes from sperm whales’ intestinal secretions.



6,643 Miles between Biddeford and Tokyo, home of the most distant client the Lindgrens regularly work with.



1,600 Community cookbooks, from all 50 states, by church groups, Junior Leagues, and school parents.



