Puzzle Mountain Bakery’s Self-Service Model Is As Easy as Pie

By Chelsea Diehl

Photos by Cait Bourgault

From our August 2024 issue

Twenty-five years ago, Mary Jo Kelly set some fruit pies with handwritten price tags on a table at the end of her driveway, on Route 26 in Newry, and screwed a metal cash box into a nearby tree. Soon, hikers returning from Grafton Notch State Park, six miles up the road, had cleaned her out — and paid in full for their purchases. So Kelly continued to offer goodies on the honor system, eventually adding cookies and jam to the mix and building a four-by-eight-foot wooden shed on her property, at the base of Puzzle Mountain, to display them in. An old, concrete-filled, cast-iron air tank with a slit cut in the top became the cash box. In 2006, Kelly expanded again, installing a kitchen in a shingled building outfitted with three ovens and a 12-foot-long pine work surface, a few yards from the shed.

“We often hear from customers, ‘you could never do this where I live,’” says Devon Wheeler, who runs Newry’s Puzzle Mountain Bakery, now in its 25th year, with her husband, Ryan.

Today, Kelly’s son, Ryan Wheeler, and his wife, Devon, who took over Puzzle Mountain Bakery in 2010, bake in the roadside kitchen from Memorial Day weekend through November, filling the unmanned stand with some 3,000 pies in 20 different flavors each season, plus chocolate whoopie pies, three kinds of jam, and signature treats, like maple-cream cookies. (Hours vary, but the shed tends to be fully stocked by noon and closed up just before dark.) Theft can be a problem. A couple of times, kids cleaned out the entire shed. The most persistent pie pilferers, however, have been bears. “Their favorite flavor is blueberry, just like everyone else,” Ryan says.

All in all, though, the honor system has kept people pretty honest. “Many customers leave notes saying they will come back to pay if they’re a dollar short,” Devon says. Others leave tips. Such gestures, the couple says, make the decision to stick with the self-service model as easy as pie.