Is This the Maine-iest Bite Ever?

At Shannon’s Unshelled, in Boothbay, customers can savor a lobster roll made with the state's love-it-or-hate-it soda.

a Shannon's Unshelled lobster roll topped with Moxie glaze
By Virginia M. Wright
Photos by Tara Rice
From our August 2024 issue

Since Shannon’s Unshelled seafood shack opened a decade ago, customers have been able to wash down their lobster rolls with Maine’s official state soft drink: bitter, gentian-root–flavored Moxie, sold in arresting orange-labeled cans. Now, they can savor the love-it-or-hate-it soda atop their sandwiches too, in the form of a Moxie glaze. Shannon’s, a small shack in Boothbay, built its reputation on a signature offering: undressed lobster overflowing a griddled hot-dog bun. “We serve it that way, with sea-salted garlic butter on the side, because I want people to taste how fresh the lobster is,” says owner Shannon Schmelzer, who buys picked meat wharfside in Boothbay Harbor daily.

Shannon's Unshelled owner Shannon Schmelzer holding a tray of lobster rolls
Shannon's Unshelled Seafood Shack, in Boothbay, Maine

Over the years, she’s expanded the menu with fried seafood and chowders. Missing, though, was a one-of-a-kind item, something no other eatery served. Schmelzer zeroed in on Moxie, created as a nerve tonic by a midcoast physician in 1876. Last summer, she experimented with Moxie butters before settling on the Moxie reduction, handing out free samples to customers, who gave it the thumbs-up. “It’s sweet, with just a hint of bitterness, almost like a balsamic glaze,” says Schmelzer, who admits, “I don’t like Moxie, but I like this.”

Shannon’s Unshelled Moxie lobster roll is offered as one of a trio of half-size sandwiches. 798 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay. 207-350-7313.

August 2024 cover of Down East Magazine

