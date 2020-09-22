Oysters vs. Mussels

OYSTERS

Most oysters grown in

Maine are Eastern oysters,

but they’re often given specific names according to where they’re raised. Locale has a big impact on the taste and

texture of the meat.

Natural History

After glaciers retreated at the end of the last ice age, the Gulf of Maine was a temperate, shallow saltwater pool cut off from the rest of the Atlantic. Then, the sea rose and cooled, and oysters could only cling to warmer river mouths. Eventually, perpetual harvesting, continued sea-level rise, and environmental degradation wreaked by European settlers left only isolated pockets of remnant populations.

Farming

Almost all Maine oysters are the product of farming, a technique UMaine biologist Herb Hidu pioneered the 1970s. The oysters grow in floating mesh bags or cages that protect them from predators and prevent them from sinking to the seafloor.

Nutrition

A light snack: a half-dozen medium-size oysters provide about 140 calories, 14 grams of protein, and lots of minerals and vitamins. Or you bake them with cheese, butter, and bread crumbs, call them oysters Rockefeller, and forget the whole nutrition thing.