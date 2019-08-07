Wight used to organize monthly guest-chef dinners at Flanagan Farm, a wedding venue in Buxton that her mom owns. She hired Rocky Hunter to run Crown Jewel’s kitchen. Previously, he was head chef of David’s Opus Ten, in downtown Portland. Together, they came up with a menu of small- to medium-size plates meant for sharing. Hunter describes the unifying theme as “food you want to eat on a hot summer day.”

255 Diamond Ave., Great Diamond Island. 207-766-3000. Price Range

Small plates $6–$9, larger plates $12­–$20. Water Transit

Coordinate dinner reservations with the ferry schedule (cascobaylines.com). Boats depart Portland’s Maine State Pier, and round-trip tickets cost $10.70. Hop off at the Diamond Cove dock, not the Great Diamond Island dock on the opposite side of the island. Seasonal Service

Crown Jewel stays open through October 7 and, for its last two weeks, ditches the regular menu for five-course prix-fixe dinners, complete with pre-arranged water-taxi service and a cocktail and snack for the ride over.

On a recent evening, our party of four settled into a corner table in the dining room. There’s also a small bar and a chef’s counter — 35 seats in all. Several Maine beers are on draft, and cocktails included a rum punch and a Tom Collins, but we opted for a bottle of light Spanish red.

A couple of dishes per person is plenty. First to arrive was a bowl of crispy brussels sprouts, kale, and fiddleheads tossed with a sweet and spicy apricot harissa. The carrot “lox” comprised long, thin strips of cured rainbow carrots arranged in an artful tangle and topped with dill, rye-bread crumbs, and crème fraîche.

Three corn-and-crab fritters nestled in a river of sweet-corn puree next to big dollops of Gorgonzola mousse. We also devoured an order of crispy shrimp, each bite brightened by fried lemon wheels and turmeric-lime yogurt sauce. Our last dish, pan-seared hake on a bed of white beans, chorizo, and kale, had a saffron-infused tomato broth that we slurped every last drop of.

Running a restaurant isn’t easy, and running a restaurant on an island is harder, but an island restaurant has romantic cache, Wight says, and the seasonality of the business jibes with her itinerant ways — she lives in New York much of the year. Still, supplies have to come over on the ferry, and the island doesn’t have a grocery, so there’s no replacing a missing ingredient. Plus, diners come over on the ferry too, so the waitstaff and kitchen have to manage orders in recurring waves.

Our visit entailed just one hiccup: after putting in a dessert order, we realized we were about to miss the ferry. We took our desserts to go and hustled to the dock. A few minutes later, we were sitting on the boat deck, dipping spoons into takeout boxes. As we passed around apple fritters with Tillamook cheddar ice cream and a thick slice of griddled pound cake with beach-rose ice cream, we breathed the salt air deeply and watched as the city lights came back into view.