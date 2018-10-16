58 Alder St., Portland. 207-791-2695.

Bayside’s U.S. Bowling Congress–certified lanes host an annual pro tournament as well as the Bowl Portland amateur league. Food is taken no less seriously — think smoked wings in sweet chili sauce and meltingly slow-cooked pulled pork. Last year, Bayside wrapped a major expansion, adding lanes, another full bar (there are four, with drafts from fine breweries like Oxbow and Maine Beer), and a rooftop taco trailer.

Pro Move: Pick a taco — they’re all great. We love the mojo-braised chicken with pistachio romesco and the chipotle- and coffee-braised pork shoulder with mustard aioli.