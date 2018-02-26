Good Things From Maine 02.26.18

Boots for Your Boots

Bigfoot of Maine

Photograph by Benjamin Williamson

Bigfoot of Maine. 877-778-4466. $34.95.

You’ve just stepped inside with the first of several armloads from the woodpile. Your boots are muddy. Do you: (A) Sigh, put down the wood, and take off your boots. (B) Grimace, cradle the wood, and tromp mud across the floor. (C) Smile, slip your boots into a pair of wool-blend Bigfoot Pushovers, and shuffle to the woodstove without leaving a trace. Bigfoot inventor Michael Thom, an architect from Belfast, boasts that choosing C has saved 5,001 marriages. Who are we to sling mud at his claim?

