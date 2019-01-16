Bixby & Co.: Chocolate confections that are clean and natural — with a conscience.

Bixby & Co. Chocolate was born from a commitment to fairness, sustainability, minimal environmental impact and community enhancement — not to mention a passion for chocolate!

As candymakers and the first bean to bar maker in our State, Bixby seeks to make clean, real and sustainable confectionery products.

Bixby & Co. was founded by Kate McAleer in 2011 out of a desire to craft the sorts of beautifully made chocolates she had sampled on her travels — without corn syrup, fillers, and chemicals. You can visit Bixby’s Bean to Bar Chocolate Factory on Rockland’s working waterfront at One Sea Street Place.

Learn more at bixbyco.com.

Learn more about the Bixby & Co. story in this Down East feature.