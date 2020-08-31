OUR PICKS: POTPOURRI

In a state where the mom-and-pop general store is still a revered institution, your favorite local business may well be an unclassifiable shop with a motley mix of merchandise. I’m known to hold down a stool at Rockport’s 47 West, a top-notch espresso bar that is also a gift shop that is also a bookstore with a superb selection of cookbooks and (what do you know?) indie graphic novels and manga. Also, the pastry display, full of spectacularly decadent cookies, can go toe-to-toe with any bakery in Maine. On the more proletarian side, shout out to Gott’s Store, in Southwest Harbor, fresh off its 75th anniversary. In a year when takeout is king, the fourth-generation family market has been a go-to for Mount Desert Islanders (and savvy tourists) out to grab good pizza, sandwiches, or a surprisingly tasty lobster roll on the cheap. Plus gas, groceries, and an ice-cream counter (and it opens at 3:30 a.m.). — Brian Kevin, editor in chief

I love the creak of the 19th-century wood floors at Machias River General, in downtown Machias. And I love how co-owner Gina Finn highlights Maine makers and farmers on the store’s shelves. A dance teacher at nearby Washington Academy, Finn took over the former Machias Hardware last year, together with her husband and another couple. It’s a kitchen store and specialty market — selling cast iron, snazzy cutlery, bulk spices, Maine-roasted coffee, local eggs, and so on — but it’s also a place to grab outdoor essentials, like Maine-tied fishing flies in the summer and ice-fishing tackle in the winter. Plus, old-school penny candy — I’m a sucker for candy buttons and Bazooka gum. — Jennifer Hazard, contributor