Longer days mean more eggs, and a new spring frittata recipe is hatched.

By Annemarie Ahearn

Photographed by Mark Fleming

From our June 2015 issue.

Each morning, I head out to the coop to water my six mixed-breed chickens, scoop a bit of feed into their trough, and collect eggs. The darkness of winter is well behind us, and the girls are laying away with the encouragement of sunlight. Come June, when the days are at their longest, eggs pile high, begging for devoted egg cookery. In the garden, the peas begin to climb their nets, the radishes swell out of the ground, and the asparagus grow a foot a day, making it impossible to keep up with the harvest. The herb garden is tall and green, yet still young and tender. Hence, an asparagus and herb frittata is born.

Asparagus and Herb Frittata

Serves 8 to 10

2 tablespoons butter

2 spring onions, chopped finely

a pinch of kosher salt,

plus more to taste

12 spears asparagus

12 eggs

½ cup milk

freshly ground pepper to taste

½ cup crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons minced chives,

sorrel, parsley

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Melt the butter in a large cast-iron skillet. Sauté the onions with a pinch of salt over low heat until soft and translucent. Add the asparagus and cook until bright green. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, beat the eggs with a whisk. Add the milk, a bit more salt, and pepper. Pour egg mixture into the sautéing asparagus. On medium heat, let the eggs cook until the outside edge sets (about 5 minutes). Do not stir. Sprinkle on the goat cheese and half of the herbs. Place the frittata in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until it is golden brown, puffy, and has set in the middle. Remove from the oven and enjoy warm or at room temperature. Garnish with the remainder of the herbs. Serve with a simple salad.