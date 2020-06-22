© Columbia Pictures | courtesy Everett Collection

Stand By Me (1986) and The Shawshank Redemption (1994): Stone-cold classics, based on novellas from Stephen King’s Different Seasons. But Shawshank turns a white, Irish protagonist into Morgan Freeman, and Stand By Me moves the story from Maine to (are you kidding?) Oregon.

Empire Falls (2005) and Olive Kitteridge (2014): HBO made this pair of Pulitzer winners slicker and slimmed the large slates of characters, but both are novelistic in their patient unfurling and perfectly cast. Hard to read Elizabeth Strout’s prickly heroine afterwards and not visualize Frances McDormand.

Cider House Rules (1999): Cuts whole characters and plot arcs and makes Michael Caine’s character way nicer, but the Oscar-winning adaptation of John Irving’s 1985 coming-of-age novel is a good movie, you princes of Maine.