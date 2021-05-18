Maine Galleries and Studios

ADVERTISEMENT
Artists have been attracted for centuries to Maine’s rugged and romantic landscape. Today is no different, with museums, galleries, and studios exhibiting artists who continue to use their craft to depict Maine in all its forms and textures. Make the destinations on this list part of your itinerary the next time you’re looking to explore Maine’s arts scene.
1
Art on the Run
51 Moose Run, Lamoine, Maine 05605
413-884-5452
[email protected]
jrichardsjr.com
Art on the Run is the new studio/gallery of John Richards, an artist from Berkshire County in Massachusetts, who has relocated to Down East Maine. He paints seascapes, landscapes, and still life paintings in oils. Richards has studied with Leah Lopez, Andrew Orr, and Christopher Pierce and has been a regular exhibitor at the Lenox Gallery of Fine Art (Lenox, Massachusetts), Gallery Wright (Wilmington, Vermont), the Southern Vermont Art Center (Manchester, Vermont), and the John Zaccheo Fine Art Gallery (Manchester, Vermont). He is a member of the Oil Painters of America, the American Society of Marine Artists, the American Artists’ Professional League, the Southern Vermont Art Center, and a former member of Artisans of the Berkshires. Art on the Run is open by appointment; one can make an appointment to visit the studio/gallery by calling or emailing. The gallery has approximately 30 paintings in a quaint, small, rural setting. A John Richards original makes an excellent gift or a nice memento of your experiences visiting Down East Maine.
2
Colby College Museum of Art
5600 Mayflower Hill, Waterville, Maine 04901
207-859-5600
colby.edu/museum
Founded in 1959, the Colby College Museum of Art is a teaching museum, destination for American art, and a place for engagement with local and global communities. Located on the Colby College campus, the museum holds more than 10,000 works of art and offers more than 38,000 square feet of exhibition space.
Major works by American artists, including Albert Bierstadt, Winslow Homer, James McNeill Whistler, Mary Cassatt, and William Merritt Chase, form the core of the historic collection, along with significant holdings of American folk art. The modern movement is represented by artists including John Marin, Marsden Hartley, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jacob Lawrence, Joan Mitchell, Isamu Noguchi, and Alma Thomas.
The museum also maintains a significant collection of contemporary American art, including works by Alex Katz, Richard Serra, Agnes Martin, Sol LeWitt, Maya Lin, Kara Walker, Elizabeth Murray, Martin Puryear, Terry Winters, and Julie Mehretu.
Other principal areas of the collection include Greek and Roman antiquities, European prints and drawings, and early Chinese art.
Please visit our website for open hours and other visitor information.
3
Gallery at Somes Sound
1112 Main St., Mount Desert, Maine 04660
207-610-4622
galleryatsomessound.com
Overlooking Somes Sound, in the historic village of Somesville (town of Mount Desert) is the Gallery at Somes Sound, a bright, welcoming, two-story space showcasing a variety of artists with a collection that has grown organically since director Tyra Hanson began her art gallery journey in 2010. Visitors entering the unassuming 3,400-square-foot building find a sense of peace while strolling through the gallery. Visitors can admire the artistry, escaping the day-to-day stress of life, and leave feeling more grounded and relaxed.
The gallery represents more than 50 accomplished artists and craftsmen of national standing who have definite ties to Maine. Art may be abstract, impressionistic or representational, with a variety of techniques and media. The furniture has evolved to a more sculptural form, with a specific design element incorporated into each piece, making them one-of-a-kind. Month-long shows are featured each year, with opening receptions. The gallery is open from May 15 to October 31. For information on artists and scheduled shows, contact us or visit our website.
4
Greenhut Galleries
146 Middle St., Portland, Maine 04101
207-772-2693
[email protected]
greenhutgalleries.co
Established in 1977, Greenhut Galleries is Portland’s oldest year-round gallery and exhibits the works of Maine’s finest contemporary artists. Located in the heart of the historic Old Port, our main gallery features a rotating exhibition of works by all of our represented artists, while our back gallery features solo and special exhibitions. In addition, we offer museum-quality archival framing and will ship anywhere in the world.
Greenhut is open year-round, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; and by appointment. We look forward to meeting you on your next visit.
5
June LaCombe SCULPTURE
Hawk Ridge Farm, Pownal, Maine 04069
207-688-4468
[email protected]
junelacombesculpture.com
A naturalist at heart, June LaCombe specializes in sculpture and oversees exhibitions, sales, and commissions for New England artists, including George Sherwood, Wendy Klemperer, Cabot Lyford, Gary Haven Smith, and Andreas von Huene. For 30 years, she has helped clients add sculpture to their art collections as she oversees siting, delivery, and installation throughout the country.
This spring, her exhibition AWAKENING is at Hawk Ridge Farm in the month of June, with sculpture shown in her country gardens, meadows, and along a woodland trail. It is open every day outdoors and by appointment only. Reservations can be made on her website. Introductory materials will be sent in advance and guests will be welcomed when they arrive. Images will be posted on her website so guests can preview the show.
The June exhibition will include the work of 40 sculptors and features “abstract, spacious, and detailed” outdoor prints of colorful paintings by Meg Brown Payson. These paintings of the landscape awaken our senses and make us more aware as we observe the intricate complexity, beauty, and wonder of the natural world.
6
Littlefield Gallery
145 Main Street, Winter Harbor, Maine 04693
207-963-6005
[email protected]
littlefieldgallery.com
When Kelly and Jane Littlefield built their gallery in Winter Harbor 13 years ago, they were choosing a lifestyle as well as a location: the Schoodic Peninsula section of Acadia National Park, one of the most beautiful places on the East Coast. While it may seem like “you can’t get there from here,” Littlefield Gallery has become a destination point for art lovers from all over the country. It has twice been selected as Down East magazine’s Readers’ Choice Award: Best Gallery in Maine.
Representing several of Maine’s most distinguished sculptors and painters, including Joseph Haroutunian, Caren-Marie Michel, Roy Germon, Amy Pollien, Sarah Faragher, and Dan Miller, the work transcends all passions — from Daniel Anselmi’s paper collage abstractions to James Linehan’s stylized landscapes. Sculpture is an integral part of the gallery, surrounded outdoors and in by pieces created by sculptors including Mark Herrington and Hugh Lassen.
The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from May 28 to October 14 and year-round by appointment.
7
Archipelago
386 Main St., Rockland, Maine 04841
207-596-0701
thearchipelago.net
Like the state of Maine, Archipelago is celebrating an anniversary. Launched in 2000, the Island Institute store and gallery is celebrating its 20th year! The store and gallery is the home of fine art, jewelry, pottery, books, home goods, body care, and other goodies representing the very best of Maine’s islands and coast.
Archipelago’s large-window storefront and its online marketplace help Maine’s island and coastal artists and makers gain exposure and earn income. It plays an important role in Maine’s creative economy by supporting more than 400 artists a year through staff mentoring and the annual Artists and Makers Conference.
Since 2006, as part of downtown Rockland’s vibrant gallery scene, Archipelago Fine Arts Gallery has showcased work by internationally and regionally known artists as well as emerging talent. Archipelago features art that highlights natural, coastal, and working-waterfront themes inspired by living and creating in Maine. Featured artists have included Ashley Bryan, Jean Kigel, Peter Ralston, Henry Isaacs, Wendy Newcombe, Clint Jones, Andrea Peters, Val Aponik, Jeff Barrett, Holly Berry, Alison Hill, Sally Loughridge, Kathleen Buchanan, Wayne Hall, and Gary Hoyle. Coming soon: Susan Tobey White, Olga Merrill, Jim Nickelson, Abe Goodale, Josie Iselin, and more!
8
Courthouse Gallery
6 Court St., Ellsworth, Maine 04605
207-667-6611
courthousegallery.com
Courthouse Gallery Fine Art represents more than 50 artists in Ellsworth’s historic courthouse, a Greek Revival building with over 4,500 square feet. They present high-quality artworks by established artists whose work can be found in major national collections, emerging artists, and estates through a rotating schedule of solo and group exhibitions, artists’ talks, events, and guest speakers. In 2021, the gallery is celebrating the 90th year of iconic Maine master William Irvine with Sea Change, a one-man show from July 12 to August 6, and a preview of A Life in Art, a film about Irvine’s life and career. Owners Karin and Michael Wilkes invite you to visit or to explore their website.