Maine Galleries and Studios

Colby College Museum of Art

5600 Mayflower Hill, Waterville, Maine 04901

207-859-5600

colby.edu/museum

Founded in 1959, the Colby College Museum of Art is a teaching museum, destination for American art, and a place for engagement with local and global communities. Located on the Colby College campus, the museum holds more than 10,000 works of art and offers more than 38,000 square feet of exhibition space.

Major works by American artists, including Albert Bierstadt, Winslow Homer, James McNeill Whistler, Mary Cassatt, and William Merritt Chase, form the core of the historic collection, along with significant holdings of American folk art. The modern movement is represented by artists including John Marin, Marsden Hartley, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jacob Lawrence, Joan Mitchell, Isamu Noguchi, and Alma Thomas.

The museum also maintains a significant collection of contemporary American art, including works by Alex Katz, Richard Serra, Agnes Martin, Sol LeWitt, Maya Lin, Kara Walker, Elizabeth Murray, Martin Puryear, Terry Winters, and Julie Mehretu.

Other principal areas of the collection include Greek and Roman antiquities, European prints and drawings, and early Chinese art.

Please visit our website for open hours and other visitor information.