When Abigail Gray Swartz was a grad student at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, she once fastened 6-foot stilts onto the legs of an old armchair and draped a fabric sheet beneath it, like a giant skirt. Underneath, she created a curious little world, full of fragments of things that seemed to have been squirreled away by a treasure-hunting child: the skin of a clementine, scraps of wood and lace, old postcards, a tangle of ribbon and string. Lit from inside, the skirt gave off a glow, and a viewer could only glimpse the universe of oddments beneath by peering through holes in the fabric.

At the time, a lot of Swartz’s work explored themes of childhood imagination and memory. She wanted to evoke for viewers a kind of nostalgia for youthful moments of private conjuring — sitting under the table during dinner, hiding in the crawl space under the stairs — when the adult world seemed to fall away.

“Then, all of a sudden, you get big,” Swartz says, “and you can’t fit into those places anymore — and what happens to the imagination then?”

These days, Swartz works primarily in watercolors and oils, but the imaginative wonder of childhood is still a recurring subject. So are the joys and follies of young motherhood, the fecundity of the natural world, and the grace and strength of history’s trailblazing women. The Freeport artist and activist is unabashed about working in a style, and with a set of concerns, that tend to get labeled as “feminine.” She paints with a full, saturated color palette; her pieces are vivid and whimsical and, often, ornamented with blooming flowers and greenery. And, as with the fabric beneath the armchair, a close look rewards the viewer with a glimpse of an even richer inner world.

If you’ve seen one of Swartz’s pieces, it is very likely The March, a watercolor portrait of a denim-clad African-American woman flexing a bicep — a reimagining of World War II’s Rosie the Riveter — and wearing the pink, knitted, cat-eared cap that became known as a pussyhat during the nationwide Women’s March in January 2017. Swartz was still largely unknown outside of midcoast Maine when The New Yorker selected the painting for its cover, two weeks after the headline-making protest. Almost overnight, Swartz’s web traffic skyrocketed. The New Yorker launched a line of merch featuring Swartz’s painting, running ads for T-shirts all the way into September. The image has appeared on puzzles, calendars, coffee mugs, and beach towels, and it picked up a “Best Cover” award from the American Society of Magazine Editors. For the Trump-era feminist, The March — and, increasingly, the rest of Swartz’s illustration portfolio — has become something of a cultural touchstone.

“She came up with an image that we could all rally behind,” says Françoise Mouly, The New Yorker’s longtime art editor. “And lo and behold, when we published it, it quickly became not just a symbol of the march itself, but of the resistance at large.”