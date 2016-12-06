Features, Home + Garden 12.06.16

Fifty Under $50

Gift Guide

By Laura Serino, Photographed by Irvin Serrano

This year, our love for Maine makers and artisans met our ingrained Yankee frugality. The result? Dozens of brilliant and stylish Maine-made gifts for your sweetheart, your kids, your friends, your coworkers, even your dog — and none of them will break the bank.

1.

Made from recycled sweaters, these should be hung by the chimney with care.
Jack and Mary Designs
Holiday Stockings.
$36, 207-337-0521

2.

A crab found in Camden was the honest-to-goodness model for this unglazed, hand-cast porcelain pendant.
Laite Beach Crab Claw Necklace,
$50, 207-370-0367

3.

Find Hills & Trails’ handmade and hand-lettered pillow at Kennebunkport shop Daytrip Society.
$50, 207-967-4440

4.

Because no one’s ever complained about too many Bloody Mary options at brunch.
WaldoStone Farm’s
Bloody Mary Holiday Sampler,
$32, 877-351-5121

5.

Bring the Maine North Woods to you.
Seawicks Candle Company
Maine Candle,
$28, 207-504-6212

6.

Go “farm to mug” with beans from the mountains of Costa Rica, roasted in East Machias.
Bold Coast Coffee,
$15, 207-263-3360

7.

We love all Black Dinah Chocolatiers’ delicacies, crafted by hand on Isle au Haut, but the pairing of pear and champagne can’t be beat.
Pear & Champagne Truffles,
$45, 207-887-9763

8.

Super soft bamboo scarves, perfect for a chilly day at home or layered under a coat.
Morris & Essex
Bamboo Jersey Scarf,
$36, 207-838-7101

9.

Alpacas from Unity’s Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm
provided the fiber for these warm and fuzzy beauties.
Alpaca/Bouclé-Lined Mittens,
$38, 207-356-4146

10.

Why pick from Rocky Top Soap Shop’s many options when you can get a full set of activated-charcoal soaps?
Clay Soap Sampler, $15

Bottoms Up

Nothing says happy holidays like a gift that can be imbibed — or an imbibe-y accessory.

 

11.

Maine Bags & Goods designer Tori T. Yattaw hand-cuts and screenprints her collection, including this cute insulated bubbly bag.
$30, 207-975-5273

12.

What’s in the bag? A bottle of Allagash Brewing Company’s Hibernal Fluxus 2016, a roasty Belgian-style stout brewed with figs.
$16, 800-330-5385.

13.

Made with pure Maine syrup, Tree Spirits Sparkling Maple Demi-sec is perfect for a bubbly and slightly sweet holiday toast.
$17.99, 207-861-2723

14.

Junmai Ginjo sake from Kittery’s Blue Current Brewery won a gold medal at this year’s London Saké Challenge.
$18.99, 617-797-9876

15.

Warm up with unfiltered, barrell-aged Baby Jimmy hard cider from Urban Farm Fermentory.
$12, 207-773-8331

16.

A stemless wine glass from Casco Bay Glass is the ultimate versatile barware.
$32, 207-409-4527

17.

An original jig stick is an ice-fishing classic, made from solid ash hardwood and no moving parts.
Jack Traps Jig Stick & Sleeve,
$26, 207-933-9499

18.

Those barnacle details give housewares from Minka a cool coastal vibe.
Barnacle Vases,
$12–$25, 207-204-0275

19.

This recycled sailcloth clutch is perfect for toting everyday essentials.
Sea Bags Custom Daytrip Society
Map Wristlet,
$39, 207-967-4440

20.

Future sailors need next-level bath toys (and Bella Luna Toys has lobsterboats too).
Wooden Toy Sailboat, 
$25.95, 888-438-1299

21.

Love this handsome tartan leash from the pooch-friendly folks at L.L.Bean.
Novelty Ribbon Dog Leash,
$34.95, 800-441-5713

22.

A smartly packaged six-pack of Rockland-made Bixby Bars satisfies every sweet (and salty and fruity) tooth.
Bixby Bar Gift Set,
$23, 207-691-1778

23.

Scarborough’s Zeitgeist Factory makes mod concrete desk goods that officemates will envy.
Desk Set (with Business Card Holder, not shown), $49

24.

Each Always Piper linen apron is finished with antique trim, and no two are alike.
Kid’s Linen Cafe Apron,
$35, 207-730-2317

25.

Pillows filled with 100 percent pure Maine balsam smell great.
Away Up North’s Balsam Pillows, 
$16 each, 207-619-2481

26.

A pair of young Portland parents make Creation Lab’s oh-so-cool kids gear, like this nautical onesie.
Maine Anchor Bodysuit, 
$23, 207-653-6770

27.

Artist Betsy McLellan’s farm animals are ready for their close-ups.
8×10 Print, $25

28.

Peppermint-scented scratch ’n’sniff greeting cards from Three Little Words: let the scent of the holidays linger.
Pack of Eight Cards, $16

 

29.

All you need for a lobster dinner for four (minus the bug),
made in Wilton and available from
vendors including Daytrip Society.
Maine Lobster Kit, $35, 207-967-4440

Picture It

Picture it Maine picture books, for kids or coffee tables.

30.

Stay within the lines on each page of Coloring Maine, featuring woodblock prints of Maine’s landscapes.
$12.95, 207-846-3344,

31.

Photographer Tom Blagden Jr.’s stunning Acadia National Park: A Centennial Celebration is the ultimate coffee-table book for fans of Maine’s 100-year-old park.
$50

32.

Animals on a Maine farm have to step in for Santa’s reindeer in author and illustrator Douglas Coffin’s One Maine Christmas Eve.
$16.95

33.

For the history buff: Maine On Glass: The Early Twentieth Century in Glass Plate Photography draws on fascinating early postcard photos.
$37

34.

Baby Bear’s Not Hibernating offers a fun natural-history lesson for grade-schoolers (or anyone who likes really cute bear illustrations).
$16.95

35.

Melissa Sweet’s mixed-media Some Writer! The Story of E.B. White is as fun to look at as it is to read.
$18.99

36.

Milo blacksmith Matthew Foster forges cool, sturdy bottle openers in several styles.
Black Dog Ironworks Bottle Opener, $20–$30.

37.

From her studio in Waldoboro, apparel designer Vero Poblete-Howell makes impossibly cute and colorful kidswear from organic cotton.
Baobab Organics Overalls, $46

38.

The gift of pancake breakfast — with Maine maple syrup and wild blueberry jam.
Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Farmhouse Breakfast,
$45, 800-826-1752

Fairy

39.

A DIY kit to house visiting fairies, with feathers, oyster shells, and other bits of wondrous outdoor ephemera.
Fairy House Kit (with book, not shown),
$50, 207-706-6325

40.

Beets, black carrots, and other all-natural ingredients lend color and texture to eco-kids’ all-natural playdough.
eco-dough
$19.99, 207-899-2752

41.

Smart, hand-printed graphics + buckets of home-turf pride = Loyal Citizen’s cool organic-cotton tees.
Maine Flag T-Shirt,
$35, 207-607-3708

42.

Trim your tree with iconic Maine images with these keepsake ornaments made from black Maine slate.
A&E Stoneworks Maine Collection Ornament Set, $40

43.

Artist Andy Rosen’s folklore-inspired critters add a little wonder to your morning OJ.
Mainland Design Co. Short and Tall Glass Tumbler Set, $38


44.

A Maine delicacy for your four-legged friend
(with sugar-free wild Maine blueberry yogurt icing — lucky dogs).
Brownie’s Barkery Woofie Pies, $8, 207-646-8245

Fiberama

Gifts for the crafty set — or wanna-be artisans only just getting crafty.

45.

Secure your needles and notions (and do it in style) with Madder Root’s trundle knitting-project bag.
$38

46.

Coastal Whims’ knitters’ accessory kit includes five seaglass stitch markers and a stitch keeper — an ornamental solution to miscounted rows.
$25

47.

Meanwhile, Blue Dog Workshop’s stitch keepers are silver rings with beads and one silver charm in the likeness of York’s Nubble Light.
Set of 16, $15

48.

The logo on Lisa Evans’ hand-thrown “Knit Maine” mugs looks like a cool biker tattoo — but with yarn balls, needles, and pine boughs.
$25

49.

The dowels for Peace Fleece’s wooden knitting needles are made here, though the gorgeous hand-painting is done by Russian artisans.
$11

50.

Iris Designs Seaglass turns sea-smoothed pottery shards into versatile and funky buttons.
$6–$24

Laura Serino

Laura Serino is a North Haven dweller, founder of the Fore Front Fashion blog, and former digital editor of Down East Magazine.

  • Hughster65

    Thanks for the great holiday gift suggestions! Just placed an order for several family members and a friend. Go Maine!