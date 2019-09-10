Tough Spudder

So you must meet a lot of potatoes during those few weeks.

They come in on trucks from the harvester, and then we sift out all the rocks and grass. I’ve also seen a lot of horseshoes. I’ve seen some boots and gloves and clothes. A lot of golf balls. My jeans get stained with dirt, and I have to clean out my car every week — it’ll have about an inch of dirt on the floor.

Are your classmates missing out if they don’t work?

I find that people who actually work it are more go-getters and try to make something of themselves. Those who don’t, they play video games or just make excuses. ‘Oh, I’m too busy,’ you know? And they sit at home all the time.

What’s the benefit of participating in the harvest?

A lot of people don’t understand what you really have to do to make some money around here. Besides the money, which I use to pay for car insurance, I guess it’s just work ethic.

You must get pretty tired of seeing potatoes, though.

Toward the end, it was getting a little old, but it’s better than working at a grocery store or McDonald’s. I learned how to drive a tractor, a forklift, a pay loader, tons of different equipment. I actually had a good time, and I learned more working the harvest than I would have at school — no joking.

Do you run into kids from elsewhere who don’t know about the potato break?

A kid from the Houlton golf team was just so mind-blown at the fact. And I have a cousin who lives in Paris [France], and when they get time off, they just get to relax. He’s like, “You actually worked?”

What should the school board do about the break?

Last year, there was a community forum where all the farmers came, and I went and spoke at it because I wanted to support the break. I don’t think the school board really realizes how much work goes into the harvest. I told them it’s important not only for farmers but students too.