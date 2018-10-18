Everybody knows somebody: Maker knows Heidi and Darryl Townsend, who live on a rural spread in Warren. In July of last year, Darryl was diagnosed with Lyme disease and then, following a trip to the hospital, babesiosis, a tick-borne parasite that infects red blood cells. Though rarer than anaplasmosis, babesiosis cases are on the rise, especially in southern Maine and on the midcoast. The state recorded 117 diagnoses last year — almost the same number as in the whole seven-year period between 2008 and 2014.

In Darryl’s case, it was nearly fatal. After his hospital discharge, his spleen ruptured, attacked by the babesia parasite, and he was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for emergency surgery. On his way, the hyper-fit, then–50-year-old Gulf War vet was half-delirious from pain, but he heard a doctor say something along the lines of, “We’re going to try to save this man’s life.”

“I thought, a friggin’ bug? That’s what’s going to take me out?” Darryl remembers. During his months-long recovery, the Townsends’ daughter was also bitten and diagnosed with babesiosis, though this time early. At first, Darryl wanted to take extreme measures to keep ticks at bay around the family property.

“I was ready to napalm my yard, just put in a bunch of gravel and cement,” he says. In the end, the Townsends adopted more conventional approaches: They made renovations to keep their cats out of their lofted bedroom. They started treating their pets with tick collars and oral medication, their lawn with organic pesticide, and their clothes, when they work or play outside, with the pesticide permethrin. “It’s a different way of life,” Heidi admits.

“I try to have a heightened awareness of my surroundings now,” Darryl says. “If you’re going to live in a minefield, you have to watch where you step.”

Everybody knows somebody: The Townsends know Angelica Barbour Gaudreau, of Rockland, who celebrated her recovery from a bout of long-undiagnosed Lyme by concocting her own repellent from extracts and essential oils. She calls it Angelica’s Essential FOFF Tick Repellent (as in, ticks can “F off”). Gaudreau credits a naturopathic doctor for recognizing her symptoms after a year of flu-like symptoms, exhaustion, and spells like panic attacks, then for treating them with natural supplements when her body couldn’t handle more antibiotics. But as much as her body suffered, she says, a lot of her struggle was mental.

“I definitely have what I would say is a little PTSD,” Gaudreau confesses. “Whenever I’m feeling a little off now, it really worries me that I could get back to that point.”

Like Darryl Townsend, Gaudreau says she tries to be more aware these days, without sacrificing her lifestyle. That includes wearing her FOFF — a mix of witch hazel, lavender, peppermint, and other extracts that Gaudreau sells on Etsy but mostly makes for family and friends. “We’re outdoors people,” she says. “I love to hike and harvest berries, and my husband’s a hunter. We’re outdoors all the time — but it does change how we’re outdoors.”

For example, Gaudreau says, she’d hesitate now to walk into a field to pick wildflowers like she did as a kid. Not long ago, her daughter came home from a day at camp with a tick in her hair, and Gaudreau found herself getting upset.

“She said, ‘Oh, I was rolling in the grass,’” Gaudreau recalls, “and I sort of scolded her. I felt badly for that, because she should be able to do these things. But it’s just high-risk now.”