The Shape of Light

We asked Modernmaine’s Julie Morringello about bending unexpected materials into vessels for illumination.

As told to Tina Fischer

Photographs by Michael D. Wilson

Before I started creating lighting in 2011, I built furniture for private commissions and gallery sales. I’m drawn to lighting for the same reasons I’m drawn to furniture — a fascination with the built world and our physical relationship to the things with which we surround ourselves.

I love working with all kinds of materials, natural or human-made. Light can really accentuate a material’s inherent, sensual beauty. My latest work explores the use of translucent plywood, which is remarkably flexible and can be folded like paper. A fabricator digitally cuts and prints on the plywood for me, to my specifications. Then I hand-assemble those components to create my fixtures, a process that involves folding, sometimes stitching, multiple glue-ups, sanding, and finally, wiring.

I moved to Maine after meeting my husband at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts. He’s a painter and a sculptor who has a house in Stonington; Deer Isle has been my home since 2000. Living on an island gives me the sense of living just outside mainstream culture, with the freedom to think and create without undue amounts of distraction — well, except during the summer months, which are full-on crazy!