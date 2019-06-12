Tell Us More Stim Wilcox

Who taught you to make bows?

I did! I was about 4, growing up in Oklahoma. My friend Jim and I shot bows every day. Interest in archery is fading away, though — that really worries me. So I enjoy going to primitive-skills gatherings, like Puckerbrush in Columbia in July, where we teach kids how to make bows using a hatchet. We can make one in about 35 minutes. I have to keep it quick because they get bored — or their parents do.

Are selfbows, like longbows, about as tall as the user?

Not always. Selfbows can be long or short. The difference is selfbows are made from a single piece of wood or two billets [short pieces] spliced together. Many longbows today are made from laminated glass.

Why are some bows straight and others curved?

You should listen to what the natural curve of the wood is telling you to do with it. But you can bend staves with heat or clamps to make them curvy. Some people really enjoy that. They’re sexier but don’t shoot any better. Professional archers use bows that are dead straight because they’re more accurate.

What kind of wood is best?

I like Osage orange for its stability, but you can use almost anything — yew, juniper. Shadbush is excellent too, and it’s plentiful around here. Finding a really good piece of wood is a joy if you know what you’re looking for.

Wilcox’s three-day workshops are $500 per person (207-255-3379). The Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Association’s next Puckerbrush Primitive Gathering is July 19–21.