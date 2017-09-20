House Tour

By Sarah Stebbins, Maine Homes by Down East

H

ere are the two things I knew about Orono before my sister-in-law and her family moved there: it is home to the University of Maine and it’s the birthplace of Pat’s Pizza Orono (official), a chain that has become as synonymous with Maine cuisine as the Italian sandwich. Among the things I did not realize — and was delighted to discover on a recent visit — is how many glorious old houses there are here. Click below to see my favorites, including the 1840 Greek Revival-style Gov. Israel Washburn House (pictured), and let me know your top Maine streets/towns for ogling old houses. I am making a list of places to visit!