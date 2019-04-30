Anticipation is in the air as miners dig for tourmaline.

Virginia M. Wright

Photographs by Tristan Spinski

O

n a hot, cloudless morning in the Oxford Hills, the broken terraces of Havey Quarry look bleached and overbright, like an overexposed photo. Chalky water pools in one deep corner of the pit. An excavator rests on a dusty ledge. People are gathered around a hole in the rock face, where quarry owner Jeff Morrison lies curled, hose in hand, spraying down a lumpy interior studded with Coke-bottle-green nubs. Dry, the lumpy stuff looks like stone, but it’s actually kaolin, a white clay, and as it dissolves, the green bits emerge as slender prisms, some of them 4 inches long.

Morrison scoops the crystals into a sieve and passes it out to his gem cutter, Sean Sweeney, who celebrates the mineral pocket’s first batch of tourmaline with a miner’s ritual: he holds aloft a teal rod so the sun’s rays can illuminate it for the first time since it formed in cooling magma, miles beneath the Earth’s surface, 265 million years ago.

Maine’s state gemstone, tourmaline is the most valuable of the more than 200 mineral varieties found in the state’s granite pegmatites, mostly in the western foothills. Online, prices for raw specimens range from a few to several hundred dollars, depending on quality and size. Morrison declines to talk about the value of his finds, but says only 5 to 10 percent is gem quality or suitable for fine jewelry. He quotes West Paris mining legend Frank Perham: “If you want to make $1 million from mining, start with $2 million.”

The opening of a promising mineral pocket is an occasion at Havey Quarry. Morrison uncovered this one with a dynamite blast on a Friday the 13th, and he saw the same markers that accompanied his most-productive troves since buying the dormant feldspar quarry in 2007 — white cleavelandite, purple lepidolite, and lots of kaolin. He halted work and scheduled today’s unveiling for a few of mineralogy’s dignitaries — miners, collectors, earth scientists, a jeweler. “With these complex pegmatites, you never know what you’re going to find,” Morrison told me before he crawled into the hole. “Not everyone here is interested in the tourmaline.”

Kevin Czaja isn’t. The assistant curator of Harvard’s Mineralogical & Geological Museum, he’s patrolling the pit, eyes trained on rubble. “I’m looking for ugly, black oxidized pods that encase rare phosphate minerals,” he says. “Like landesite — it was first found and described here.”

Czaja is compiling a list of every mineral that occurs at Havey. The ones that interest him have no economic value. Instead, they offer insight into tectonic and chemical forces deep inside the Earth. “Of course,” he says, “you’re always hoping to find something new.”