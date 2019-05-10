Motley Crew

Artists of all stripes play Belfast’s All Roads Music Festival.

Maine’s music scene has its aspiring indie-rockers and wannabe pop stars, along with its established headliners like rapper Spose and the alt-country Mallett Brothers Band. During the All Roads jamboree, performers from every corner of the scene converge on downtown Belfast. “I think people don’t often know how much music is in Maine,” festival cofounder Meg Shorette says. Festivalgoers can duck in and out of venues, catching any of several dozen sets. “Walk around a little bit,” Shorette advises. “You’re going to hear bands you might fall in love with.” May 17–18.