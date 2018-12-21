A Town in Between

The ancient Christian Celts ­believed in the existence of supernatural spaces between heaven and earth — “thin places,” they called them, where the distance between the two realms, between the sacred and the profane, collapses. Gandhi talked about something similar, places where a mysterious power pervades everything. “I feel it,” Gandhi said, “though I do not see it. It transcends the senses.” Mystical nonsense? After spending some time in the town of Lubec, I’m not so sure.

The first person to describe Lubec’s “vibrational energy” to me was artist Shanna Wheelock, who draws inspiration from the view of Quoddy Narrows and West Quoddy Head Light outside her Crow Town Gallery. With sun-blushed chestnut hair, her neck swaddled in a scarf splashed with colors from the sea, the potter might be mistaken for a mariner’s daughter. But it was providence, not birthright that brought her to Lubec from Tennessee, some 17 years ago. Her then-husband’s grandfather presented the couple with a photo of a house with an address on the back; below it was taped a key. “I had never seen Lubec, nor heard of it, until three weeks before I moved here,” Wheelock says. She never looked back.

Wheelock says there are all kinds of crazy stories about how people are drawn to Lubec. “A woman visited my shop years ago,” she recounts. “She said her 7-year-old daughter, who had died of cancer, came to her in a dream and told her to go to Lubec, that it would be her healing place, a portal between the worlds.”