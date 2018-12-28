Wabanaki basketmakers try to save our state’s ash trees — and their traditional craft — from the emerald ash borer.

By Philip Kiefer

Photographs courtesy of the Abbe Museum

To Wabanaki basketmakers, ash wood can seem specially intended for their craft. Woven into baskets, it sometimes looks possessed of a controlled energy, like a frozen waterfall. “Ash is smooth and shining — it’s like a fluid,” says Pam Cunningham, of the Penobscot Nation. “I’ve worked with other woods, and they feel dirty and rugged in comparison.” For generations, Native artisans have harvested the trees, black ash in particular, pounding wood until separated into splints, weaving splints together. “It’s the perfect building material,” says Shane Perley-Dutcher, of the Maliseet Nation. “Strong, but malleable.”

Ashes, with their slender leaves and furrowed trunks, are central to tribal identity and history. In the Wabanaki creation story, humans emerged from an arrow wound in an ash. After European colonists forced tribes from their lands, Wabanaki survived in part by selling their ornate, durable baskets, first to settlers and later to rusticators, collectors, back-to-the-landers, and vacationers. “The ash tree helped us survive our hardest time,” says Jennifer Neptune, president of the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance. “It fed us, built our houses, and sent our kids to school. The tree is almost like a relative.”

The emerald ash borer is a small, luminous green Asian beetle that lays eggs in the grooves of ash trunks. Larvae feed on the inner bark and can strip a tree within a few years. The beetle showed up in Michigan in the early aughts, then spread through the Midwest and Canada. By 2013, it had reached New Hampshire.

In the early years of the infestation, Neptune traveled to Michigan to see the impact. “I was struck by the devastation,” she recalls. The beetles had raged through the woods. Stands of dead ash flanked highways for miles. She returned home determined to prevent the same from happening here.