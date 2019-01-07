At the CMCA Biennial, a snapshot of Maine’s buzzing arts scene.

An arch of bent ladders spans the center of a room. A photo shows a burning candle balanced on a banana that a cocktail umbrella holds upright. Five microphones, converted into speakers, hang upside down and emit a low gurgle of gospel music.

Submission rules for the Center for Maine Contemporary Art’s Biennial exhibitions are open-ended. Works must have been produced in the past two years, and artists must have a meaningful connection to the state. Besides that, anyone can apply, with works in any medium, exploring any theme. “It’s a snapshot of what’s happening right now in Maine,” associate curator Bethany Engstrom says.