Warm Up Your Space With a Maine-Made Wall Hanging

From the Fall 2023 issue of Maine Homes by Down East
Scarborough’s Stephanie Jones Douglass weaves unraveled lobster rope, found on the beach, into frilly stripes. 181⁄2-by-12 in., $105.
Nature’s symmetry — flower petals, spiderwebs, butterfly wings — influences Portlander Shea Maritato’s lacy macramé. 12-by-24 in., $20.
SoPo weaver Lizz Berry’s fiber collage combines raw flax with cotton and wool threads dyed with black-walnut hulls, onion skins, and goldenrod flowers. Hang one or a triptych. 17-by-18 in., $140.
Thomaston artist/weaving instructor Bobbie Ann Tilkens-Fisher’s sculptural merino-wool-roving works evoke land and seascapes. 20-by-17 in., $325.
Late-summer evenings inspired SoPo artist Halley Phillips’s mixed-media fantasyland, comprising sunset shades, silk flowers, and handmade clay fairy abodes. 9-by-12 in., $50.