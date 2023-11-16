Warm Up Your Space With a Maine-Made Wall Hanging

The décor equivalent of an exquisite handmade sweater, woven and macramé wall hangings bring nubby beauty to any room.

From the Fall 2023 issue of Maine Homes by Down East
Scarborough’s Stephanie Jones Douglass weaves unraveled lobster rope, found on the beach, into frilly stripes. 181⁄2-by-12 in., $105.

Nature’s symmetry — flower petals, spiderwebs, butterfly wings — influences Portlander Shea Maritato’s lacy macramé. 12-by-24 in., $20.

SoPo weaver Lizz Berry’s fiber collage combines raw flax with cotton and wool threads dyed with black-walnut hulls, onion skins, and goldenrod flowers. Hang one or a triptych. 17-by-18 in., $140.

Thomaston artist/weaving instructor Bobbie Ann Tilkens-Fisher’s sculptural merino-wool-roving works evoke land and seascapes. 20-by-17 in., $325.

Late-summer evenings inspired SoPo artist Halley Phillips’s mixed-media fantasyland, comprising sunset shades, silk flowers, and handmade clay fairy abodes. 9-by-12 in., $50.

