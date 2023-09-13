The Winners of the 2023 Maine Homes Design Awards

Todd Richardson Says: The goal of this project was to create a summer residence that pays homage to its location. Stonington’s historic quarries are referenced in the landscape design through the use of locally sourced stone, split using the traditional feather-and-wedge process, and exposed ledge. The architecture and landscape architecture create an intentional weave and weft, the architecture reaching across the site, parallel with the shoreline, the landscape design pushing toward the bay. Pathways connect disparate buildings and create a bridge across the landscape, comprising native plants, such as blueberries, fragrant sumacs, Northern bayberries, Shadblow serviceberries, and sweet ferns. Eclectic art, including a stone lion’s head and a firehouse bell, serve as focal points. The resulting tableau juxtaposes materials in a harmonious balance of natural and man-made beauty.

Tara Kelly Says: Having recently taken a tour of downtown Stonington, including a visit to the Deer Isle Granite Museum, it is a delight to see such a thoughtful integration of local history into this landscape context. Stonington’s quarries have contributed to landmarks across the Northeast, and here too the granite is a building block for the site, offering both texture and heft.