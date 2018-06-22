What Floats Their Boats

Joe Feely, another Highland Green resident, has volunteered with Maine Maritime Museum in its boat shop in a number of capacities: providing support for a children’s boatbuilding program, building Adirondack chairs for sale in the museum shop, and helping with scaling on the Mary E restoration project. “It’s all interesting, and all in support of the museum’s mission,” Joe says.

An architect by training (he formerly served as Colby College’s staff architect), Joe also taught for many years, and he enjoys exploring new skills as much as sharing his old ones. “I love this type of learning and camaraderie,” he says. “The sheer number of volunteer programs available — and their quality — really impressed me about Highland Green. People who move here tend to be civic-minded and community-oriented — and there are so many things to do that you’re bound to find something that interests you.”

Kurt Spiridakis, Maine Maritime Museum’s director of watercraft and traditional skills, has worked closely with volunteers on the Mary E. HG’s support, he says, has been invaluable to the restoration — and he suspects they’ve come away with something too.

“The volunteers now have a deeper appreciation for the 19th- and early-20th–century shipyard workers who worked in the Percy and Small shipyard, where the museum now sits,” he says. “And the fun’s not over — there will be plenty of maintenance in the years ahead as the museum preserves Mary E for the next hundred years.” Expect Highland Green residents to be up to the challenge.