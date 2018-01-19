The oysters provided on these two trips come from Gay Island Oyster Farm, owned by Jeff and his wife, Deb Metzmaker. The Metzmakers took over the oyster farm in 2014. Jeff’s farming instinct, combined with a connection with the Maine coast, and an innate calling to the oyster world is what drew him to becoming an oyster farmer. Jeff delivers and prepares the oysters himself to our Down East Adventures groups. He often stays to enjoy a few of his tasty mollusks and share a few good stories.