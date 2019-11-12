Green Crabs Are Maine’s Most Delicious Scourge

In 2014, then-governor Paul LePage issued an executive order identifying Carcinus maenas as a voracious nuisance. But crabs don’t read, and they’ve kept on multiplying and engorging themselves and generally acting like very expensive pests, undermining what LePage’s order called a $25 million bivalve industry.

Since then, scientists at nonprofits and universities in Maine and New England have received grant money for wide-ranging pilot programs aimed at reducing green crab populations. They’ve tried making them into fertilizer. Dog food. Lobster bait. Some promising initiatives have emerged, but none has done much to reduce populations. And so, in Maine, the green crab remains public enemy number one.

But in southern European waters, where green crabs are native, it’s a very different story.

Like other crustaceans, green crabs molt once a year. Each spring, the females lose their hard shells. In the early autumn, the males take a turn. And in both seasons, the entire soft-shell crab is edible. Crab fishermen have been pulling them out of Venice’s lagoon for generations. They’re known as moeche on menus there, says celebrity chef and Venice native Enrica Rocca. And they’re to die for.

In Venice, Rocca says, the traditional preparation for moeche is to take a half-dozen live soft-shell crabs and let them hang out in an egg batter for a few hours (Rocca calls this “their last meal”). Then, chefs dust the crabs with flour and deep-fry them. They’re served with a sprinkling of salt, sometimes a lemon wedge, and always with a glass of prosecco or another crisp white wine. Gastrotourists plan their visits to Venice around the arrival of moeche on menus there. A single small plate can easily set them back 25 euros — well worth paying, Rocca says.

“They’re delicious. They’re fabulous. They cost a fortune, and they’re totally worth it.”

Even after the soft-shell phase, Rocca and other Venetians still go out of their way to put green crabs on their tables. She likes the hard-shells roasted whole and sprinkled with rosemary. She’ll heap a platter full and set them out, hot out of the oven, so guests can gather to suck the meat out of the shells. It’s peasant food, she says, and a ton of fun — like throwing peanut shells on the floors of accommodating restaurants.

A few years ago, Georgetown resident Jonathan Taggart experienced this culinary phenomenon firsthand. An art conservator by trade, Taggart was in Venice for a working vacation and fell in love with moeche and other green crab variations. A few months later, he ran into McMahan at a Christmas party on the midcoast. He can’t recall whether it was the prosecco or the merriment or something McMahan said. Either way, he had an epiphany: if Venetians have fostered a huge green crab fishery, why couldn’t Mainers?

McMahan and Taggart joined up with Gabriela Bradt, a fisheries specialist at the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension and New Hampshire Sea Grant, and Boston-based writer Roger Warner, and together they launched the Green Crab R&D Project, a nonprofit working to develop culinary markets for green crab. Bradt and McMahan also hosted the first multi-day Green Crab Working Summit, held in Portland in 2018. Speakers and participants included scientists, educators, and chefs like Ali Waks Adams, of Brunswick’s Daniel Hotel and Coast Bar + Bistro, who served up sample dishes of green crab Rangoon and bouillabaisse, handing out recipes to anybody who’d take them.

In Georgetown, McMahon enlisted recreational fishermen like Kulis and professional lobstermen like her partner, Christopher Jamison, to start trapping them. They apprenticed themselves to Venetian crabbers, who taught them how to sort hard shells from soft shells and keep the latter from eating one another — the answer involves tiny crab condos made out of scallop netting.

That kind of Yankee ingenuity, McMahan and Taggart say, is just what makes the possibility of a green crab fishery so appealing. Even if someone like McMahan were to live long enough to see a lobster license, that privilege comes with annual fees as high as $880, not to mention thousands of dollars in gear expenses. A commercial green crab license costs a Maine resident $10. All the disused gear once employed in the Maine shrimp industry makes for great crab traps. And Jamison says there are plenty of used lobster crates and other accessories to make entry into a green crab fishery accessible for novices and kids looking to dip their toes into the fishing life.

In 2018, Jamison became the first person in the U.S. to catch and market soft-shell green crabs, selling directly to restaurants. Taggart continues to work with fishermen on developing affordable gear, and he’s a tireless media mouthpiece for the nascent industry. In August, the two of them received a 2019 Gulf of Maine Council Visionary Award for their efforts to establish a viable green crab fishery.

The recognition is nice, Taggart says, but for him, it was never the point. “I didn’t set out to be a crab fisherman,” he jokes. “I just wanted to order them on a Maine menu.”

And for that to happen, he and others need to make sure you want them too.



One of New England’s earliest green crab adopters was Evan Mallett, a Berwick resident, cookbook author, and chef-owner of Black Trumpet bistro in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. (From 2017 through last winter, he also ran Ondine Oyster + Wine Bar in Belfast.) As Mallett came of age as a chef, inspired by Sam Hayward and other slow-food devotees, he found himself increasingly worried about our food systems, particularly where seafood is concerned.

Each year, the U.S. exports more than 1.2 million metric tons of seafood, and some 90 percent of the seafood we eat comes from overseas, where it was either caught or processed. That struck Mallett as a big problem. When he opened Black Trumpet in 2007, he committed to regional sourcing for all of the restaurant’s fish. Rhode Island squid seemed like a sound choice, until he read the fine print and learned that the cephalopods, which may indeed have been caught nearby, were then frozen in large blocks, shipped to China for processing, and returned in tidy packages — a round trip that took them over 13,000 miles.

“It’s a broken system,” Mallett says. “And we have to fix it. I want to be as loud a voice as I can here.”

So Mallett began looking for truly local solutions. He and his wife, Denise, began an heirloom vegetable garden to stock their restaurant. He contracted with a local rod-and-reel fisherman for fairly caught seafood. And he’d already been foraging green crabs on his own, so he says it was a “natural segue” when Bradt approached him one day with a basket of commercially harvested soft-shells.

“They’re the golden fleece of local seafood,” Mallett says. “Everyone who has ordered them here has absolutely loved them.”

Mallett prefers riffing on the Venetian recipe. He likes dredging the tiniest green crabs in cornmeal, then dropping them hot oil. The result is something like a very briny, very tasty potato chip. You can make them at home if you harvest your own. (Be sure to consult state laws regarding harvesting and tread gingerly through the intertidal ecosystem.)