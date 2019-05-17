Fancy Feast

Maine’s Modernist Pantry helps democratize avant-garde cooking.

By Will Grunewald

Photographs by Derek Bissonnette

One of Janie Wang’s favorite ingredients is meat glue. It sounds gross, she knows, but it’s just an enzyme, transglutaminase, and it comes in handy for bacon-wrapped scallops. “Once you glue them, it’s like one solid piece,” she says. “Pretty neat.”

Wang was working at a charter school in New York City in the early aughts when her husband, Chris Anderson, took an interest in such modernist techniques. But Anderson, a software developer by day and passionate home cook by night, was frustrated that the esoteric ingredients he needed often only came in bulk.

So, in 2011, the couple moved to Maine and, in Anderson’s parents’ York basement, started Modernist Pantry, selling cutting-edge ingredients in small quantities. It turned out plenty of other culinarians wanted non-industrial quantities of methylcellulose and sodium alginate. Soon, Wang and Anderson bought a house in Eliot and moved operations into the 800-square-foot detached garage. Two years ago, they built a 12,000-square-foot facility 2 miles down the road.