Much of Phippsburg’s history hides in plain sight. A shipbuilder’s mansion has become a bed-and-breakfast. The old stone schoolhouse is now a private home. WWI and WWII coastal fortifications lie just up a footpath from the site of the first English settlement attempt in New England. It would be tough to track down each of the dozen or so historical points of interest scattered around the peninsula if the Phippsburg Historical Society hadn’t conveniently designed a self-guided driving tour that just so happens to be incredibly scenic too. Along the way, visit the historical society’s small museum (24 Parker Head Rd.; 207-389-2393) to check out collections of clothes, tools, furniture, and other artifacts that document, as museum literature puts it, “the customs, modes, and habits of Phippsburg.”