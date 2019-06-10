MEMORY,as everyone knows, is a slippery, inexact business — particularly memories from childhood. There’s how a thing happened, and there’s how we experienced it, and never the twain shall meet. Further, there is how we continue to experience it. This is what we’re actually talking about when we use the word memory — not about what happened, but about the strange, fogged-in neural landscape where incident and emotional impression and time, combined and given a good stir, produce what we recall as our lives.

The chasm between how things happen and how we remember them is on my mind because recently, after sitting down to write about the lakeside camp where my family rented a cabin in my youth, I asked my mother to confirm something and learned that what I remember and what happened are two very different things. I believed we had continued going to camp as a family well into my high school years, when in fact, according to my mother, the last time we rented a cabin on McGrath Pond in Oakland was the summer of 1986, when I was 12.

This got me thinking: If I was so wrong about that basic fact, then what else, out of my hundreds of distinct memories of camp, couldn’t I trust? Would I be stuck trying to fact-check my first kiss? Or that night we kids lay out on the big lawn, watching a meteor shower? Did I convalesce on that screen porch after hernia surgery in 1983? Or was it 1985?

But camp isn’t a courtroom or a financial ledger. Camp is not beholden to facts. Camp is delightfully surreal, a place where time stretches out like taffy, hours becoming days, days expanding into months. Camp is where the stuff you’ll recall on your deathbed unfolds in the blink between when school lets out in mid-June and when the buses start rolling again the last week of August.

And so, be aware: This is not what happened. This is what I remember.