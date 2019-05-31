Ifire up the boat and we’re off. Five minutes in, as we pass between the green and red buoys in the channel, we spot a great blue heron taking wing, and I cut the engine. We float there in silence for a moment, my wife and I, watching that beautiful, awkward bird fly past. Mist rises off the water. Loons call across the lake, one to another: the female shrieking maniacally, the male answering, a melancholy hoo.

Deedie and I have lived here, in Rome, in the Belgrade Lakes region of central Maine, for almost 30 years now. The Belgrade Lakes chain consists of seven ponds, each with its own character. The biggest is Great Pond — over 8,000 acres and abundant with brown trout, brook trout, landlocked salmon, white perch, and pickerel. Messalonskee Lake — known by Belgravians as Snow Pond — is 3,500 acres; you can find some good northern pike there. Then there’s North Pond and East Pond, Long and Salmon and McGrath: each with its own unique history, each connected to another by tiny streams. But those streams connect more than the lakes. On a good day, they connect the individuals who live here too.

It was on Great Pond that E. B. White spent boyhood summers, at Bear Spring Camps. His classic essay “Once More to the Lake” is about Belgrade. Here he is, singing the pleasures of fishing in early morning and remembering fishing in the same place as a child: “I felt the same damp moss covering the worms in the bait can, and saw the dragonfly alight on the tip of my rod as it hovered a few inches from the surface of the water. It was the arrival of this fly that convinced me beyond any doubt that everything was as it always had been, that the years were a mirage and there had been no years.”

There are moments, living in Belgrade Lakes, when things still feel this way. I look out my window and see fishermen drifting past in their boats. Sometimes I swear they are the same guys I saw drifting past on a similar morning, some 30 years ago now, when we first looked out on these waters.