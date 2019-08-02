Beach Baubles

Some Maine jewelers take the phrase “precious stones” quite littoral-y.

By Maggie Nevens

Photographs by Mark Fleming

Why set a rough beach stone into an elegant piece of jewelry rather than skipping it into the surf? “I find them to be touchstones of a place,” says Boothbay Harbor artist Janet MacPherson Moller, whose Dancing Stone Studio does plenty of work with beach stones. Each has a personality, she says, evoking the stretch of coast where it was found, and specific beaches yield rocks with unique textures. Some Maine beach stones are softer and easier to drill, while others are valuable for their color, with hues of speckled grays or deep blues. “You see textures everywhere,” says jeweler Anita Roelz, of Woolwich’s Circle Stone Designs. “I’m always looking for organic textures that are identifiable with my work.” In search of a few standout pieces, we left no stone unturned.