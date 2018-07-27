As they await their tacos, visitors wander in and out of the barn, some setting up spreads of BYO side dishes on tables and benches and in other cozy nooks, including a loft with a hammock. A pair of farm dogs are happy to accept scratches behind the ears from strangers. When she isn’t pouring, Lafleur guides people through the fields, describing what’s growing in each plot and pointing out shrubs where a litter of spotted piglets might be hiding out. Packs of children roam freely, chasing (or being chased by) a flock of pastured chickens or trying to catch frogs along the edge of the pond. People may come for the tacos, but most find reasons to linger well after dinner is finished.

High Ridge also hosts a monthly, reservations-only supper club, plated affairs that might feature smoked chicken or grilled, dry-aged pork chops. The dinners draw some of the same crowd, but taco night helps the bottom line, and White and Lafleur feel it’s important to offer an informal and affordable opportunity for the community to gather (the tacos are, in fact, available for a suggested donation, between $3 and $5; a glass of cider costs $6). When taco nights first kicked off last summer, during White and Lafluer’s first full season of farming and events at High Ridge, White says, “we’d just be sitting in the barn, wondering if anybody would come.” By the end of the season, though, “we were losing just enough to make it work,” and this summer’s attendance is off to a good start.

“It’s not lost on me that it isn’t exactly a viable farm model to say, ‘Get yourself an old barn and put a bunch of money into it — that’s the way to make a farm work,’” White admits. But the High Ridge barn — with its mottled shingles, soaring ceiling, and the stout, worn beams supporting the loft — simply took its new owners’ breath away. White and Lafleur sunk most of their savings into the barn to make it structurally sound, lifting it off an existing stone foundation to pour a concrete one that now doubles as a cider-making cellar.

“Once we did that,” White says, “we suddenly had a venue on our hands.”

Aesthetics, White and Lafleur realize, are an asset that small, largely hand-powered farms like theirs have in spades, certainly compared to industrial-scale operations. “People like to go up to Maine because it looks beautiful, smells beautiful,” White says. “But what’s there really to see on 1,000 acres of soybeans? I wouldn’t even say we’re able to honestly feed our community here, in a real sense — we aren’t supplying the number of calories a family needs to survive. What we are supplying is an experience.”

Part of that experience is a pretty killer taco, as creative and true to the Mexican style as you’ll find in the state. Part of the experience is eating that taco while looking out over a sunflower field at the enclosure where the pig that became your carnitas once lived a seemingly happy life. And in that sense, there’s no more fitting place to enjoy that taco than right there, in a beautiful barn on a beautiful farm on a backroad in Maine.