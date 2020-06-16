The Margaret Wise Brown Pen Name Quiz!

All of these pen names belong to Maine authors. Only four belonged to Margaret Wise Brown, who spent her summers on Vinalhaven and wrote hundreds of books and stories before she died in 1952, at just 42 years old. Her output was so substantial, she needed several noms de plume to keep from flooding the market with titles under her own name. Among her most beloved books are Goodnight Moon and several inspired by the Maine islands. Can you pick out the Margaret Wise Brown monikers?

Photo credit: Consuelo Kanaga (American, 1894-1978). Margaret Wise Brown. Cellulose acetate negative, 2 1/2 x 2 3/8 in. (6.4 x 6 cm). Brooklyn Museum, Gift of Wallace B. Putnam from the Estate of Consuelo Kanaga, 82.65.1836. Copyright transferred to Brooklyn Museum by the Estate of Wallace Putnam.

