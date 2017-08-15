Join us for the Down East Art of Giving Gala, presented by Northbridge, celebrating Northbridge’s Artists in Residence program and supporting ticket to ride.

Our 4th annual Art of Giving is an enchanted evening of fine food, drinks, and entertainment.

Four Maine artists and their works will be on display in celebration of Northbridge’s Artists in Residence program. 20% of the proceeds from art sales will go to Ticket to Ride, a program managed by the Maine Arts Commission which provides funding to defray the cost of travel for any Maine PK-12 school wishing to visit art-based venues and events in Maine as part of a well-rounded curriculum. The remaining funds will go to exhibiting artists.

Admission is free, but you must RSVP to attend. To get on the guest list, RSVP to events@downeast.com