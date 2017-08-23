Travel, zeta 08.23.17

The Summer Rush

Maine Places, by Sarah Stebbins
Whoever coined the phrase “lazy summer days” must not have lived in a place where bone fide warm weather lasts a mere three months. Most Mainers I know view this fleeting window as a call to action. My attempts at sunshine-induced carpe diem have led me to persuade my exhausted children, who have been at school and camp all day, to accompany me on weeknight bike rides and walks, and to pack virtually every weekend from mid-June to Labor Day with overnights and activities.

Sarah Stebbins

Sarah Stebbins is Down East's special projects editor.

