Cafe Miranda Flock Party

A Community Event Open to All – Benefiting Knox County Homeless Coalition

What is Flock Party?

Cafe Miranda and Hannaford Supermarkets have once again teamed up to support the Knox County Homeless Coalition (KCHC) and its mission to help homeless families in our community. Cafe Miranda’s iconic flamingo logo will theme the second annual event with a clever spin on the block party, a.k.a. Flock Party. We hope you will join in this event and support our goal to raise $30,000+ for the Knox County Homeless Coalition. The event is from 5-8 pm on Friday, June 7. Oak St. in Rockland, ME No admission fee. Community event open to all.