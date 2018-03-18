Events Archive - Down East

$175 - $1750

Showcasing astounding feats of "new circus" artistry paired with spectacular food from acclaimed local chefs and the best reds to grace a glass. Don't miss this spell-binding final night event brought to you by Circus Maine (the performance arm of the Maine Circus Academy) and Wine Wise. This gala signature closing event of Portland Wine Week features the high-flying and acrobatic artistry of Circus Maine, the culinary talents of local female chefs (including 2018 James Beard semi-final nominated chefs Ilma…