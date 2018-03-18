Events Archive - Down East

Things To Do in Maine

Find Events

Event Views Navigation

Upcoming Events

Events List Navigation

May 2018

Down East Spring Birding Festival

May 25 - May 28
Down-East-Spring-Bird-Festival-2018

The 15th Annual Down East Spring Birding Festival – a unique birding experience during spring migration and the breeding season. The Festival offers four days of guided hikes, boat tours, and presentations, all with experienced local guides.

Find out more »
June 2018
Portland Wine Week, A Night to Rose

Portland Wine Week Wine Dinner: A Night to Rosé

June 19 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
$85

Join us during Portland Wine Week!! Come explore the diverse range of the rosy-hued beauty of the wine world. Start with a 5pm-6pm cocktail hour with a sparkling rosé. Then, dinner begins at 6pm and features a four-course "tapa style" meal with perfect rosé pairings.

Find out more »
Cabernet & Cabaret: A Celebration of Red

Cabernet & Cabaret: A Celebration of Red

June 24 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
$175 - $1750

Showcasing astounding feats of "new circus" artistry paired with spectacular food from acclaimed local chefs and the best reds to grace a glass. Don't miss this spell-binding final night event brought to you by Circus Maine (the performance arm of the Maine Circus Academy) and Wine Wise. This gala signature closing event of Portland Wine Week features the high-flying and acrobatic artistry of Circus Maine, the culinary talents of local female chefs (including 2018 James Beard semi-final nominated chefs Ilma…

Find out more »
July 2018
Down East Lobster Roll World Championship

Down East Lobster Roll World Championship

July 7 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us in celebrating Maine’s favorite crustacean, the lobster, at Down East’s Lobster Roll World Championship held Saturday, July 7, in Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Sample lobster rolls from 10 competing chefs. Vote for your favorite lobster roll to determine the World Champion! Plus, special performances from Circus Maine and more!

Find out more »
+ Export Events

Get more things to do in Maine!

Our Happenings newsletter features things to do in Portland, Maine and around the state. Sign up below.